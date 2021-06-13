Heartland Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 375,000 Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV)

Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 375,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,794,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Spark Networks at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spark Networks by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 20,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spark Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $167,000. Henry James International Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spark Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $343,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Spark Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spark Networks by 282.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 196,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 144,852 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LOV opened at $5.39 on Friday. Spark Networks SE has a 12 month low of $3.09 and a 12 month high of $8.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $56.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.90 million. Analysts expect that Spark Networks SE will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LOV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spark Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Spark Networks from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

In related news, major shareholder Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $75,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 320,754 shares of company stock worth $2,074,669. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering to the 40+ age demographic and religious minded singles for serious relationships in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, SilverSingles, etc.

