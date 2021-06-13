Heartland Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR)

Heartland Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) by 33.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 50,250 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned 0.20% of Forestar Group worth $2,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Forestar Group in the first quarter worth $6,649,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 1,296.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 292,417 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,901,000 after acquiring an additional 271,477 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,798,572 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $41,870,000 after acquiring an additional 77,477 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 162,329 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,276,000 after acquiring an additional 61,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Forestar Group during the fourth quarter worth $975,000. 32.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FOR opened at $21.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Forestar Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.83 and a 1 year high of $26.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.01.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.17. Forestar Group had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $287.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Forestar Group Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

FOR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Forestar Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Forestar Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. The company sells its residential single-family finished lots to homebuilders. The company is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

