HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Price Target Raised to $90.00

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a hold rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Monday, May 24th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on HealthEquity from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on HealthEquity from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. HealthEquity currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $82.55.

NASDAQ HQY opened at $78.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 654.25, a PEG ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.36. HealthEquity has a 1 year low of $45.82 and a 1 year high of $93.32.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $184.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.07 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 0.60%. On average, research analysts forecast that HealthEquity will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.31, for a total value of $421,860.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,052 shares in the company, valued at $5,417,526.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $1,315,080 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in HealthEquity by 21.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 313,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,346,000 after purchasing an additional 55,886 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in HealthEquity by 17.6% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 40,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 5,994 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in HealthEquity by 407.5% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 15,859 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in HealthEquity by 57.9% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 13,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in HealthEquity by 13.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares during the period. 98.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

