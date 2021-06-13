Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $404.84 Million

Equities research analysts expect Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) to announce sales of $404.84 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Healthcare Services Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $405.50 million and the lowest is $404.20 million. Healthcare Services Group posted sales of $452.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group will report full-year sales of $1.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.76 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Healthcare Services Group.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $407.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.12 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 6.00%. Healthcare Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.80.

Shares of NASDAQ HCSG opened at $31.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 0.41. Healthcare Services Group has a 52 week low of $20.05 and a 52 week high of $35.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.207 per share. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.88%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HCSG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

