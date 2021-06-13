Head to Head Survey: Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) & County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK)

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) and County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Investors Bancorp and County Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Investors Bancorp $1.07 billion 3.39 $221.58 million $0.94 15.62 County Bancorp $69.72 million 2.18 $5.48 million $1.56 15.99

Investors Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than County Bancorp. Investors Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than County Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Investors Bancorp and County Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Investors Bancorp 24.43% 9.44% 0.96% County Bancorp 20.75% 9.06% 0.98%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.4% of Investors Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.0% of County Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Investors Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.1% of County Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Investors Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. County Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Investors Bancorp pays out 59.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. County Bancorp pays out 25.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Investors Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and County Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Investors Bancorp and County Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Investors Bancorp 0 2 2 0 2.50 County Bancorp 0 0 3 0 3.00

Investors Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $14.63, indicating a potential downside of 0.37%. County Bancorp has a consensus target price of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.21%. Given County Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe County Bancorp is more favorable than Investors Bancorp.

Risk and Volatility

Investors Bancorp has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, County Bancorp has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Investors Bancorp beats County Bancorp on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Investors Bancorp Company Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities. As of December 31, 2020, it operated through a network of 156 branches in New Jersey and New York. Investors Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, New Jersey.

County Bancorp Company Profile

County Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. It accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers agricultural loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as conventional term loans, and lines of credit and government guaranteed loans; commercial real estate mortgage loans, including multi-family investment properties and investment retail, office, mini-storage, and warehouse loans; and consumer and residential real estate loans. In addition, it provides mobile and internet banking, remote merchant deposit capture, cash management, safe deposit, direct deposit, notary, night depository, cashier's check, and drive-in teller services, as well as credit, debit, and ATM cards; and crop insurance and milk margin products. The company operates full-service branches in Manitowoc, Appleton, Green Bay, and Stevens Point; and loan production offices in Darlington, Eau Claire, Fond du Lac, and Sheboygan. County Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin.

