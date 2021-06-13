Head to Head Survey: First National (NASDAQ:FXNC) vs. First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

First National (NASDAQ:FXNC) and First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Dividends

First National pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. First BanCorp. pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. First BanCorp. pays out 63.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First National has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and First BanCorp. has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This table compares First National and First BanCorp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First National $41.08 million 2.34 $8.86 million N/A N/A First BanCorp. $804.21 million 3.38 $102.27 million $0.44 28.66

First BanCorp. has higher revenue and earnings than First National.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.9% of First National shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.4% of First BanCorp. shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.7% of First National shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of First BanCorp. shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares First National and First BanCorp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First National 23.36% 11.49% 0.99% First BanCorp. 19.08% 7.73% 0.96%

Risk & Volatility

First National has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First BanCorp. has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for First National and First BanCorp., as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First National 0 0 0 0 N/A First BanCorp. 0 1 0 0 2.00

First BanCorp. has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential downside of 44.49%. Given First BanCorp.’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe First BanCorp. is more favorable than First National.

Summary

First BanCorp. beats First National on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First National

First National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, estates, local governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and treasury management solutions. Its loan products comprise construction loans, including residential, land acquisition, and development loans; 1-4 family residential real estate loans; and commercial real estate loans that are secured by various types of commercial real estate, including multi-family residential buildings, office and retail buildings, hotels, industrial buildings, and religious facilities. The company's loan products also include commercial and industrial loans that are secured by business assets, such as accounts receivable, equipment, and inventory; home equity loans; and secured and unsecured consumer loans, such as lines of credit, automobile loans, deposit account loans, and installment and demand loans. In addition, it provides wealth management services, including estate planning, investment management of assets, trustee under an agreement, trustee under a will, and estate settlement. Further, the company offers title insurance and investment services; and holds other real estate owned and office sites, as well as provides internet and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, and other traditional banking services. It serves customers through 14 bank branch offices, a loan production office, and a customer service center, as well as through a network of ATMs. The company was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Strasburg, Virginia.

About First BanCorp.

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations. The Commercial and Corporate Banking segment offers commercial real estate and construction loans, floor plan financing, and cash and business management services. The Mortgage Banking segment engages in the origination, sale, and servicing of various residential mortgage loan products and related hedging activities; and acquisition and sale of mortgages in the secondary markets. The Consumer (Retail) Banking segment provides auto, boat, and personal loans; credit cards; lines of credit; deposit products comprising interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, and retail certificates of deposit (CDs); finance leasing and insurance services. The Treasury and Investments segment engages in the treasury and investment management activities, such as funding and liquidity management. The United States Operations segment offers savings, checking, and money market accounts, as well as retail CDs; and residential mortgages, home equity loans, lines of credit, and term loans, as well as Internet banking, cash management, remote data capture, and automated clearing house transaction services. The Virgin Islands Operations segment is involved in the consumer, commercial lending, and deposit-taking activities. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 73 branches in Puerto Rico, 11 branches in the U.S. Virgin Islands and British Virgin Islands, and 10 branches in the state of Florida. First BanCorp. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Santurce, Puerto Rico.

