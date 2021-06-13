Head to Head Review: Legacy Education Alliance (OTCMKTS:LEAI) & First High-School Education Group (NYSE:FHS)

First High-School Education Group (NYSE:FHS) and Legacy Education Alliance (OTCMKTS:LEAI) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First High-School Education Group and Legacy Education Alliance’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First High-School Education Group $68.33 million 3.26 $11.71 million N/A N/A Legacy Education Alliance $34.16 million 0.12 $16.01 million N/A N/A

Legacy Education Alliance has lower revenue, but higher earnings than First High-School Education Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of First High-School Education Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.1% of Legacy Education Alliance shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for First High-School Education Group and Legacy Education Alliance, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First High-School Education Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Legacy Education Alliance 0 0 0 0 N/A

First High-School Education Group presently has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 42.86%. Given First High-School Education Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe First High-School Education Group is more favorable than Legacy Education Alliance.

Profitability

This table compares First High-School Education Group and Legacy Education Alliance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First High-School Education Group N/A N/A N/A Legacy Education Alliance 46.55% -51.77% 170.32%

Summary

First High-School Education Group beats Legacy Education Alliance on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

First High-School Education Group Company Profile

First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd. operates private high schools in Western China. It provides private fundamental education and complementary education services, including middle and high school, and tutorial school. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a network of 19 schools located in Yunnan province, Guizhou province, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, and Shanxi Province, which offers 14 high school programs, seven middle school programs, and four tutorial school programs for Gaokao repeaters. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Kunming, China.

Legacy Education Alliance Company Profile

Legacy Education Alliance, Inc. provides educational training on the topics of personal finance, entrepreneurship, real estate, and financial markets investing strategies and techniques in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers its services under the Building Wealth with Legacy and Homemade Investor by Tarek El Moussa brands. Legacy Education Alliance, Inc. provides its programs through various formats and channels, including free workshops, basic training classes, forums, telephone mentoring, one-on-one mentoring, coaching, and e-learning. The company is based in Cape Coral, Florida.

