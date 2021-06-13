Head to Head Contrast: Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) versus Chesapeake Energy (OTCMKTS:CHKAQ)

Chesapeake Energy (OTCMKTS:CHKAQ) and Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Chesapeake Energy and Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chesapeake Energy -162.46% N/A -3.45% Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust 50.40% 13.20% 13.20%

Chesapeake Energy has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.0% of Chesapeake Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Chesapeake Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Chesapeake Energy and Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chesapeake Energy $8.49 billion 0.00 -$308.00 million ($54.00) -0.06 Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust $4.95 million N/A $3.40 million N/A N/A

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Chesapeake Energy.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Chesapeake Energy and Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chesapeake Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust beats Chesapeake Energy on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corp. is an independent exploration and production company, which engages in acquisition, exploration and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. It focuses on projects located in Louisiana, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Wyoming. The company was founded by Aubrey K. McClendon and Tom L. Ward on May 18, 1989 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

About Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust owns royalty interests in oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties located in the Colony Granite Wash play in Washita County in the Anadarko Basin of Western Oklahoma. The company has royalty interests in 69 producing wells and 118 development wells, and in approximately 26,400 net acres of area. As of December 31, 2020, its reserve estimates for the royalty interests included 2,736 thousand barrels of oil equivalent of proved developed reserves. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

