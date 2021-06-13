Haven Protocol (XHV) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $653,434.00

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 12th. During the last week, Haven Protocol has traded down 22.7% against the U.S. dollar. Haven Protocol has a market capitalization of $131.86 million and $653,434.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Haven Protocol coin can now be bought for about $9.58 or 0.00027327 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Haven Protocol Profile

Haven Protocol (CRYPTO:XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 13,766,364 coins. The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

