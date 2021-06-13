Hartline Investment Corp Trims Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Hartline Investment Corp cut its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,317 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Visa comprises 1.1% of Hartline Investment Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the third quarter valued at $373,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $3,668,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $1,120,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Visa by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 27,580 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,033,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth $975,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

NYSE:V opened at $234.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $457.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.55, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.00. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.23 and a twelve month high of $237.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $227.43.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Visa’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on V. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $245.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Twenty-four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.46.

In other Visa news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total transaction of $871,489.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,234 shares in the company, valued at $6,273,896.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $1,912,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,669,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,611 shares of company stock valued at $26,847,669. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.