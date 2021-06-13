Hartline Investment Corp Sells 194 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Hartline Investment Corp trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 3.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VBK. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Community Bank N.A. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 62.5% in the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK opened at $284.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $277.97. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $186.69 and a 1-year high of $304.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.