Hartline Investment Corp Buys Shares of 13,000 Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV)

Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,000. Hartline Investment Corp owned approximately 0.39% of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cim LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 59,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,528,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $229,000.

Shares of TMV opened at $68.51 on Friday. Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares has a 12 month low of $43.85 and a 12 month high of $86.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.10.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

