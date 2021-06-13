Hartline Investment Corp Acquires 852 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Hartline Investment Corp grew its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,572 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the quarter. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VZ. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $2,373,000,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,745,450 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,041,296,000 after acquiring an additional 7,032,460 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 305,370,449 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $17,757,293,000 after acquiring an additional 6,619,930 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth about $241,988,000. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 55,390.7% in the first quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,470,943 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $195,823,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. HSBC upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Tigress Financial raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Scotiabank cut Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.46.

NYSE:VZ opened at $57.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.61. The company has a market capitalization of $237.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.47. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.85 and a 12-month high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 14.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.627 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 51.22%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $91,014.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,244.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $2,569,201.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,455.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,903 shares of company stock worth $4,877,955 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

