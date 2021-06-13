Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Purchases 142,900 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 89.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 302,220 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,900 shares during the quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $22,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 159.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Pinterest in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $68.18 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.07 and a 1 year high of $89.90. The stock has a market cap of $43.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,136.33 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.31.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.19. Pinterest had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $485.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PINS shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pinterest from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $78.00 price target (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Pinterest in a report on Monday, March 29th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Pinterest from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Pinterest presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.58.

In other Pinterest news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 11,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.81, for a total value of $798,949.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 26,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total value of $1,859,924.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 797,592 shares of company stock worth $55,123,114 in the last 90 days. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

