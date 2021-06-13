Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,144 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIPS. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 101,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 8,441 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,021,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $534,705,000 after purchasing an additional 7,708,332 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 134,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after purchasing an additional 49,007 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 1,437,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,402,000 after purchasing an additional 67,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SevenOneSeven Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the 4th quarter valued at about $456,000. 44.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Shares of Vipshop stock opened at $22.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.66. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $14.86 and a 52-week high of $46.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.46.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $2.07. The business had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.01 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VIPS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Vipshop presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.20.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

Read More: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.