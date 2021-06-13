Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Has $409.86 Million Position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,585,674 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,258,626 shares during the period. Melco Resorts & Entertainment comprises 11.7% of Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $409,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 29.0% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $127,000. First Quadrant L P CA raised its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 7.6% in the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 10.3% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 39.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

NASDAQ:MLCO opened at $17.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.39. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 52 week low of $14.50 and a 52 week high of $23.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 1.78.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.13). Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 78.87% and a negative return on equity of 75.32%. The firm had revenue of $518.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.76) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MLCO shares. CLSA raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.71.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.