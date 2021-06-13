Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC cut its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 709,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,360 shares during the period. Edwards Lifesciences comprises approximately 1.7% of Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $59,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter worth $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 111.8% during the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 521 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total transaction of $5,789,047.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 309,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,160,076.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 3,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total transaction of $276,745.74. Insiders have sold 235,941 shares of company stock valued at $21,331,732 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

EW stock opened at $99.99 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $66.23 and a 1 year high of $100.10. The company has a market capitalization of $62.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 27.63%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on EW. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.60.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

