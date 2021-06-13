Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) Short Interest Update

Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 1,300.0% from the May 13th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hang Seng Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HSNGY opened at $20.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.18. Hang Seng Bank has a 12-month low of $14.27 and a 12-month high of $21.43. The firm has a market cap of $39.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.7082 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. Hang Seng Bank’s payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

About Hang Seng Bank

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprise, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other.

