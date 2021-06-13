GSX Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Stock Price Down 6.8%

Shares of GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) dropped 6.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $14.96 and last traded at $15.04. Approximately 28,290 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 10,698,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.14.

GOTU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Nomura raised GSX Techedu from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $48.00 to $29.50 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded GSX Techedu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded GSX Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded GSX Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.14 and a beta of -1.19.

GSX Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

