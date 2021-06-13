Gryphon Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GYPHQ) Short Interest Update

Gryphon Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GYPHQ) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 31,300 shares, a growth of 7,725.0% from the May 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of GYPHQ opened at $0.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.01. Gryphon Gold has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.04.
About Gryphon Gold
Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)
Receive News & Ratings for Gryphon Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gryphon Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.