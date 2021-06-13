Gryphon Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GYPHQ) Short Interest Update

Gryphon Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GYPHQ) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 31,300 shares, a growth of 7,725.0% from the May 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of GYPHQ opened at $0.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.01. Gryphon Gold has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.04.

About Gryphon Gold

Gryphon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties primarily in Nevada, the United States. The company, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Borealis Mining Company, principally holds interest in the Borealis gold project that comprises 751 unpatented mining claims with an area of approximately 15,020 acres and 1 unpatented millsite claim with an area of approximately 5 acres located in the Walker Lane gold belt of western Nevada.

