Grown Rogue International (OTCMKTS:GRUSF) Shares Down 3.1%

Shares of Grown Rogue International Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRUSF) were down 3.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. Approximately 40,089 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 86,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

Separately, Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $0.68 target price on shares of Grown Rogue International in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Get Grown Rogue International alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $18.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.75 and a beta of -654.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.17.

Grown Rogue International (OTCMKTS:GRUSF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.05 million during the quarter.

Grown Rogue International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GRUSF)

Grown Rogue International Inc, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the cultivation, production, and wholesale of cannabis products in Canada and the United States. The company offers flower products, such as indicas, sativas, and hybrids; and edibles, vape cartridges, pre-rolls, or concentrates.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Grown Rogue International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grown Rogue International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.