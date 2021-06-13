GrowMax Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:APEOF) Short Interest Update

GrowMax Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:APEOF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 30,000 shares, a decrease of 62.5% from the May 13th total of 80,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 75.0 days.

Shares of GrowMax Resources stock opened at $0.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.04. GrowMax Resources has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $8.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 3.27.

GrowMax Resources Company Profile

GrowMax Resources Corp. does not have significant business. Previously, it focused on the exploration, evaluation, and development of phosphate and potassium-rich brine resources, and other mineral resources in Peru. The company was formerly known as Americas Petrogas Inc and changed its name to GrowMax Resources Corp.

