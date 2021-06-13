Grimes & Company Inc. Raises Stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,038,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194,963 shares during the quarter. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF makes up approximately 4.5% of Grimes & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Grimes & Company Inc. owned approximately 1.88% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $93,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $342,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 12.7% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 158,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,248,000 after acquiring an additional 17,905 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 15.8% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 27,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 165.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 307,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,037,000 after acquiring an additional 191,700 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SRLN stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $46.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 666,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,529,371. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.93. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.00 and a fifty-two week high of $46.22.

