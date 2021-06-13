Grimes & Company Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,987 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,164 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $10,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its position in shares of The Hershey by 71.7% during the first quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 6,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of The Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,913,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of The Hershey by 2.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,438,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 3.0% in the first quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 713,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,841,000 after buying an additional 20,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of The Hershey by 374.1% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 11,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 8,903 shares during the last quarter. 52.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Hershey news, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total value of $481,957.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,707.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $48,952.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,559,172.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,882 shares of company stock valued at $3,833,173 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE HSY traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $174.80. The stock had a trading volume of 443,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,113. The stock has a market cap of $36.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $167.49. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $125.50 and a one year high of $175.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The Hershey had a return on equity of 66.00% and a net margin of 16.69%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. The Hershey’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.804 dividend. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.19%.

HSY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler raised The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hershey currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.33.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

