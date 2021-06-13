Grimes & Company Inc. Buys 83,892 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 37.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 306,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 83,892 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $6,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1,795.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 383.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter.

BKLN remained flat at $$22.26 during trading hours on Friday. 6,032,526 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,936,233. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.18. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $21.14 and a 12 month high of $22.47.

