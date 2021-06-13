Grimes & Company Inc. Buys 239 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $8,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hyman Charles D increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 0.5% during the first quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 6,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 0.3% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 63.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cintas news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.98, for a total value of $519,950.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 70,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,749,317.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

CTAS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. William Blair upgraded Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $378.00.

Cintas stock traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $352.84. The company had a trading volume of 236,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,791. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $254.07 and a 12-month high of $369.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $350.86. The stock has a market cap of $37.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. Cintas had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 14.32%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

