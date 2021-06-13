Greif (NYSE:GEF) PT Raised to $66.00

Greif (NYSE:GEF) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.87% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on GEF. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Greif from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Greif from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 31st. KeyCorp increased their price target on Greif from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Greif from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.17.

Shares of GEF opened at $64.16 on Friday. Greif has a 52-week low of $31.14 and a 52-week high of $66.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.19, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Greif had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 2.20%. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Greif will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Gary R. Martz bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.18 per share, for a total transaction of $414,260.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 70,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,157,986.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 13.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Greif by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Greif in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Greif in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Greif in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Greif in the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

