Greenbriar Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:GEBRF) Short Interest Down 82.6% in May

Greenbriar Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:GEBRF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 82.6% from the May 13th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:GEBRF traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.25. 10,023 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,966. Greenbriar Capital has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $2.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.23.
Greenbriar Capital Company Profile
Recommended Story: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Greenbriar Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbriar Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.