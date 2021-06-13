Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, July 5th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

Graphic Packaging has a payout ratio of 23.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Graphic Packaging to earn $1.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.9%.

Shares of GPK stock opened at $17.87 on Friday. Graphic Packaging has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $19.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.39.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Graphic Packaging’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Graphic Packaging will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GPK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Graphic Packaging presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

