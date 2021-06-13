Graco Inc. (GGG) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 on August 4th

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 11th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th will be given a dividend of 0.1875 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%.

Graco has increased its dividend payment by 45.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Graco has a dividend payout ratio of 30.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Graco to earn $2.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.75 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.2%.

Get Graco alerts:

GGG opened at $73.85 on Friday. Graco has a one year low of $45.48 and a one year high of $79.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.53. The company has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of 34.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.59.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Graco had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The business had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Graco’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Graco will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GGG. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Graco from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Graco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

In other news, insider Christian E. Rothe sold 59,340 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $4,153,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,620,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dale D. Johnson sold 19,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total transaction of $1,486,833.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 194,105 shares in the company, valued at $14,955,790.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 101,737 shares of company stock worth $7,420,714. Insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.