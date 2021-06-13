Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) VP Sells $78,464.00 in Stock

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) VP Scott Lefever sold 19,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $78,464.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Scott Lefever also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Scott Lefever sold 7,783 shares of Good Times Restaurants stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total value of $32,377.28.

On Monday, May 10th, Scott Lefever sold 24,768 shares of Good Times Restaurants stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total value of $117,648.00.

GTIM opened at $4.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Good Times Restaurants Inc. has a one year low of $1.06 and a one year high of $6.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.29 million, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.35.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.13. Good Times Restaurants had a return on equity of 31.13% and a net margin of 3.39%. The business had revenue of $29.19 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Good Times Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Good Times Restaurants stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 632,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,005 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 4.95% of Good Times Restaurants worth $2,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 11.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Good Times Restaurants

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

