Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 1,146,668 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 226.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,652,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,146,668 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $153,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 48,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,536,000 after acquiring an additional 4,820 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 159,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,864,000 after acquiring an additional 62,008 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth $604,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth $10,719,000.

Shares of VCIT traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,507,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,536,111. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $92.42 and a one year high of $97.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.92.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.166 per share. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

