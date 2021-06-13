Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $163.58 Million Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 988,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,764 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.41% of Trane Technologies worth $163,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TT. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,959,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,722,000 after buying an additional 3,421,200 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $410,327,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 16.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,521,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,038,000 after buying an additional 1,801,310 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 8.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,485,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,225,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 42.1% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,501,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,114,000 after purchasing an additional 741,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TT traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $185.23. The company had a trading volume of 973,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,823. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $177.86. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $84.17 and a 12 month high of $189.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 52.91%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $157.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.73.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services climate control products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport solutions. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

