Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 6.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,387,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,285 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $211,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Guardant Health by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Guardant Health by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Guardant Health by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 40,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,121,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Guardant Health by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Guardant Health in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Guardant Health from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Guardant Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GH traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $120.94. 824,168 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 983,650. Guardant Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.31 and a fifty-two week high of $181.07. The company has a quick ratio of 20.99, a current ratio of 21.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.81.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $78.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.28 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 112.70% and a negative return on equity of 30.60%. Guardant Health’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total transaction of $71,064.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,358.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Samir Kaul sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total transaction of $792,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,595.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 419,178 shares of company stock worth $65,042,089 over the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

