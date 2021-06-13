Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 88,058 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 42.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 293,509 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,058 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $144,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,404,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,174,247,000 after purchasing an additional 151,778 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,969,463 shares of the bank’s stock worth $972,245,000 after acquiring an additional 10,747 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,236,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $610,411,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 436.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,193,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $588,958,000 after acquiring an additional 970,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 955,731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $470,687,000 after acquiring an additional 58,330 shares during the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SIVB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $547.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective (up from $564.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SVB Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $566.60.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 4,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.61, for a total value of $2,776,496.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,870,918.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.70, for a total transaction of $76,595.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,002,271.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,325 shares of company stock valued at $3,168,819. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

SIVB stock traded down $4.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $561.79. 501,531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,185. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $556.86. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $199.70 and a one year high of $608.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.06.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 34.63% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 28.81 EPS for the current year.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

