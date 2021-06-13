Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.38.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $5.90 target price on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a report on Monday, March 29th. HSBC lowered shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $11.05 to $9.85 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, April 11th.

Get Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes alerts:

Shares of GOL stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,851,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,446,229. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 1-year low of $5.36 and a 1-year high of $11.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.26.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $286.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.93 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 1,306.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 7,656 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 238.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares during the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, F3Logic LLC bought a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

GOL Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.