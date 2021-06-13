GlobeImmune (OTCMKTS:GBIM) & Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) Head to Head Analysis

GlobeImmune (OTCMKTS:GBIM) and Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.8% of Trillium Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 23.5% of GlobeImmune shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares GlobeImmune and Trillium Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GlobeImmune N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Trillium Therapeutics $150,000.00 6,697.03 -$59.35 million ($0.70) -13.91

GlobeImmune has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Trillium Therapeutics.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for GlobeImmune and Trillium Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GlobeImmune 0 0 0 0 N/A Trillium Therapeutics 0 0 7 0 3.00

Trillium Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $21.83, indicating a potential upside of 124.16%. Given Trillium Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Trillium Therapeutics is more favorable than GlobeImmune.

Profitability

This table compares GlobeImmune and Trillium Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GlobeImmune N/A N/A N/A Trillium Therapeutics N/A -30.30% -21.67%

Volatility and Risk

GlobeImmune has a beta of 1.83, indicating that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trillium Therapeutics has a beta of 1.94, indicating that its share price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Trillium Therapeutics beats GlobeImmune on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

GlobeImmune Company Profile

GlobeImmune, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic products for cancer and infectious diseases based on proprietary Tarmogen platform. Its product candidate includes GS-4774, which is in Phase 2 trials for the treatment of patients with chronically infected with hepatitis B virus, as well as with oral antiviral suppressive therapy. The company is also involved in developing GI-6301 for the treatment of cancers expressing the brachyury protein; and GI-6207 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat medullary thyroid cancer. In addition, it is involved in developing GI-4000, which is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of resected pancreas cancer; and is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer, as well as is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of colorectal cancer. Further, the company is involved in developing various other product candidates targeting various infectious diseases that are in preclinical development stage, which include GI-19000 to treat tuberculosis; GI-2010 for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus; and GI-18000 for hepatitis D virus infection. It has strategic collaborations with Gilead Sciences, Inc. and Celgene Corporation. The company was formerly known as Ceres Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to GlobeImmune, Inc. in May 2001. GlobeImmune, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

Trillium Therapeutics Company Profile

Trillium Therapeutics Inc., a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its include TTI-622, a SIRPa-IgG4 Fc fusion protein that is designed to enhance macrophage-mediated phagocytosis and anti-tumor activity by blocking the CD47, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and TTI-621, a SIRPa-IgG1 Fc fusion protein, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials and generates a signal blocking the CD47 for advanced relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides. The company was formerly known as Stem Cell Therapeutics Corp. and changed its name to Trillium Therapeutics Inc. in June 2014. Trillium Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2004 is based in Mississauga, Canada.

