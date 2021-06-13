Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NASDAQ:EDOC) Short Interest Up 162.6% in May

Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NASDAQ:EDOC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 52,000 shares, an increase of 162.6% from the May 13th total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 205,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF by 98.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,960 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,582,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF by 173.6% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 182,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after acquiring an additional 115,888 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF during the first quarter worth about $58,794,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF during the first quarter worth about $272,000.

Shares of EDOC opened at $18.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.91. Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF has a 12-month low of $15.20 and a 12-month high of $23.04.

