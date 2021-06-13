Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL) Stock Holdings Boosted by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL) by 68.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,182 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,137 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.14% of Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF worth $679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOCL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $265,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $721,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 5,952 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SOCL opened at $68.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.47. Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF has a 52-week low of $38.65 and a 52-week high of $79.00.

