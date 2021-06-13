Global Arena Holding Inc. (OTCMKTS:GAHC) Short Interest Update

Global Arena Holding Inc. (OTCMKTS:GAHC) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a drop of 84.1% from the May 13th total of 61,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,277,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Global Arena stock remained flat at $$0.00 during trading hours on Friday. 4,549,133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,029,243. Global Arena has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.02.

Global Arena Company Profile

Global Arena Holding Inc, through its subsidiary, Global Election Services, Inc, provides technology-enabled paper absentee/mail ballot and online election services in the United States. The company offers voter authentication and registration software, which authenticates and registers voting member in a data look-up system; and scanning and tabulation software, an advanced OMR/OCR/Barcode scanning and tabulation software, as well as an online voting platform.

