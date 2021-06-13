Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) Major Shareholder Sells $355,120.70 in Stock

Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) major shareholder Value Master Fund Lp Attestor sold 45,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.81, for a total transaction of $355,120.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Value Master Fund Lp Attestor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Value Master Fund Lp Attestor sold 101,400 shares of Garrett Motion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total transaction of $819,312.00.

On Friday, June 4th, Value Master Fund Lp Attestor sold 94,761 shares of Garrett Motion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total transaction of $808,311.33.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Value Master Fund Lp Attestor sold 16,611 shares of Garrett Motion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total transaction of $137,040.75.

On Friday, May 28th, Value Master Fund Lp Attestor sold 257,700 shares of Garrett Motion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total transaction of $2,205,912.00.

NYSE GTX opened at $7.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.32. Garrett Motion Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.32 and a 52-week high of $8.90. The company has a market capitalization of $592.08 million, a P/E ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 2.25.

Separately, BWS Financial assumed coverage on shares of Garrett Motion in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Garrett Motion stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Garrett Motion Company Profile

Garrett Motion Inc designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers, and vehicle independent aftermarkets worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers; and automotive software solutions.

