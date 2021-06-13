Gannett (NYSE:GCI) Shares Up 4.2%

Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI)’s share price traded up 4.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.44 and last traded at $5.44. 9,996 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,905,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.22.

GCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Gannett in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $3.80 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Gannett in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gannett from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get Gannett alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $785.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 2.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.96.

In other news, Director Theodore Peter Janulis purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.46 per share, with a total value of $89,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 89,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,572.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Gannett during the first quarter worth $12,023,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Gannett by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,919,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,657 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Gannett by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,469,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,936,000 after acquiring an additional 633,082 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Gannett by 384.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 561,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 445,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Gannett in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,345,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gannett Company Profile (NYSE:GCI)

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Publishing and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's principal products include 253 daily newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 2.6 million and Sunday circulation of 3.0 million; 308 weekly newspapers with total circulation of approximately 1.6 million; and 375 locally-focused Websites.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Gannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.