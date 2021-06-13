Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) and Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Financial Review

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) and Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Edgewise Therapeutics and Galapagos, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Edgewise Therapeutics 0 1 3 0 2.75 Galapagos 2 10 5 0 2.18

Edgewise Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $34.25, suggesting a potential upside of 32.19%. Galapagos has a consensus target price of $129.20, suggesting a potential upside of 62.84%. Given Galapagos’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Galapagos is more favorable than Edgewise Therapeutics.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Edgewise Therapeutics and Galapagos’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Edgewise Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Galapagos $605.66 million 8.58 -$348.90 million ($5.36) -14.80

Edgewise Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Galapagos.

Profitability

This table compares Edgewise Therapeutics and Galapagos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edgewise Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Galapagos -45.08% -10.05% -4.76%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.8% of Edgewise Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.1% of Galapagos shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Galapagos shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Edgewise Therapeutics beats Galapagos on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Edgewise Therapeutics

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. It offers a precision medicine muscle platform that generates programs to address various muscle disorders, such as Duchenne, Becker, and limb girdle muscular dystrophies. The company develops a pipeline of precision medicine product candidates that target key muscle proteins and modulators to address genetically defined muscle disorders. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

About Galapagos

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various small molecule medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, SjÃ¶gren's syndrome, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, cutaneous lupus erythematosus, lupus membranous nephropathy, and uveitis. The company's clinical stage programs also comprise GLPG1690, an autotaxin inhibitor that is in ISABELA I and II trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), and NOVESA Phase II proof-of-concept trial for systemic sclerosis; and GLPG1205, a GPR84 inhibitor, which is in the PINTA Phase II proof of concept trial for treating IPF. In addition, it engages in the development of GLPG1972, which is in the ROCCELLA Phase 2b trial for treating osteoarthritis; and Toledo molecules, including GLPG3312, GLPG3970, and GLPG4399 for inflammation. The company has collaboration agreements with Gilead Sciences, Inc.; AbbVie S.Ã r.l.; Novartis Pharma AG; Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Servier; and Ryvu Therapeutics S.A. Galapagos NV was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

