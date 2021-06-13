FY2024 EPS Estimates for General Electric (NYSE:GE) Lifted by G.Research

General Electric (NYSE:GE) – Stock analysts at G.Research upped their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of General Electric in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 10th. G.Research analyst J. Bergner now forecasts that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.84.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays increased their price target on General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 price target on General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.60.

NYSE:GE opened at $13.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.46. General Electric has a 52 week low of $5.93 and a 52 week high of $14.41. The company has a market cap of $120.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.76, a PEG ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $17.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GE. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of General Electric by 117.0% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,090,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,913 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 30,205 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 49,758 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 17,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

