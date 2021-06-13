FY2021 EPS Estimates for Global Ship Lease, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:GSL)

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Global Ship Lease in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $3.18 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.79. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Global Ship Lease’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.62 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Global Ship Lease from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

NYSE:GSL opened at $20.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.27. Global Ship Lease has a 12 month low of $4.02 and a 12 month high of $20.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $739.45 million, a P/E ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 2.18.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The shipping company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $72.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 million.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 6.18%. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.48%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 260,852 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after buying an additional 11,055 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Global Ship Lease in the first quarter valued at $141,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Global Ship Lease in the first quarter valued at $1,766,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 10.2% in the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 58,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Global Ship Lease in the first quarter valued at $262,000. 24.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2021, it owned 43 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 245,280 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

