Fusion (FSN) Market Cap Reaches $42.44 Million

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 13th. Fusion has a total market cap of $42.44 million and $773,087.00 worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Fusion has traded down 17.4% against the dollar. One Fusion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.62 or 0.00001723 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,506.63 or 0.98890957 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003537 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002654 BTC.

About Fusion

Fusion is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 68,601,943 coins. The official website for Fusion is fusion.org . Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Fusion’s official message board is medium.com/@fusionprotocol . The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusion is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The FSN token is an essential component of all the tools available in the Fusion ecosystem. FSN tokens enable access to the entire suite of features and financial transactions on the network. The Fusion MainNet went live on June 2019, in the short/medium term Fusion tokens will exist in various states to maximize access to liquidity and to provide flexibility for token holders. Token holders can seamlessly swap between native MainNet FSN, ERC20 FSN and later BEP2 FSN using Fusion’s Token Swap mechanism and Asset Gateway. Importantly, the total supply of FSN tokens will remain constant. FSN explorer “

Fusion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fusion using one of the exchanges listed above.

