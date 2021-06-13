FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Price Target Cut to $9.00

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $13.50 to $9.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the energy company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price indicates a potential downside of 14.93% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FuelCell Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.40.

Get FuelCell Energy alerts:

FCEL opened at $10.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.59 and a beta of 5.03. FuelCell Energy has a twelve month low of $1.58 and a twelve month high of $29.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.80. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The energy company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 39.99% and a negative net margin of 136.60%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that FuelCell Energy will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Jennifer D. Arasimowicz sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total transaction of $107,680.00. Also, Director John Christopher Groobey sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $200,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 84,979 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,336.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,689,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in FuelCell Energy by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 421,906 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,080,000 after buying an additional 33,429 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,279,562 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,633,000 after acquiring an additional 901,124 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 173,874 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 4,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in FuelCell Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $653,000. 33.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and carbon utilization, as well as micro-grid and multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for FuelCell Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelCell Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.