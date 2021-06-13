Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Short Interest Update

Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 77.1% from the May 13th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FUPBY. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fuchs Petrolub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fuchs Petrolub has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

FUPBY traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.90. 8,726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,959. Fuchs Petrolub has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $14.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.88.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.189 per share. This is an increase from Fuchs Petrolub’s previous annual dividend of $0.17. This represents a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th.

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

