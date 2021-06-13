Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Short Interest Update

Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 77.1% from the May 13th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FUPBY. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fuchs Petrolub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fuchs Petrolub has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.
FUPBY traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.90. 8,726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,959. Fuchs Petrolub has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $14.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.88.
About Fuchs Petrolub
Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.
Recommended Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Fuchs Petrolub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuchs Petrolub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.