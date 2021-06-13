Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) Stock Rating Lowered by Shore Capital

Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) was downgraded by research analysts at Shore Capital to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,025 ($39.52) price target on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Friday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price target on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,540 ($46.25) price target on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,355 ($43.83).

FDEV stock opened at GBX 2,320 ($30.31) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.77, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.28. Frontier Developments has a 52 week low of GBX 1,672 ($21.84) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,470 ($45.34). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,862.20. The company has a market cap of £912.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.79.

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for personal computers and videogame consoles in the United Kingdom. It develops games across various platforms using its cross platform technology. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

