Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Cut to Sector Perform at Scotiabank

Scotiabank lowered shares of Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on FRHLF. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.38.

Shares of FRHLF stock opened at $7.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.93. Freehold Royalties has a one year low of $2.35 and a one year high of $8.39.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a $0.3967 dividend. This is an increase from Freehold Royalties’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.18%.

About Freehold Royalties

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

